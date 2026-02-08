NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
08.02.2026 22:21:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Feb. 25? Here's What History Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the backbone of the AI economy. The company's earnings don't just affect its own investors; they ripple throughout the industry both in the U.S. and worldwide. Nvidia is set to release its fourth-quarter 2026 earnings on Feb. 25. So, should you buy the stock now or wait and see what happens? Let's have a look.Nvidia's core businesses have driven explosive growth, expanding margins, and an absolutely dominant market share. Nvidia provides customers with critical AI infrastructure, and demand for its GPUs and other core products isn't likely to slow anytime soon. Buying Nvidia before earnings isn't so much about expecting a price pop if the company once again exceeds expectations. Instead, investors should care about the longer-term prospects and underlying fundamentals. For example, last quarter, even though Nvidia beat Wall Street's revenue expectations, the stock still slid about 3% almost immediately following. Yet, when we look at a longer time frame, we see Nvidia's stock is up over 40% in the past 12 months, and in the past five years, the stock has risen a whopping 1,230% as of Feb. 6. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
