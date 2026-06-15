NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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15.06.2026 11:06:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before June 24?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has proven itself to be an excellent investment in recent years -- it's soared 1,000% over the past five. The artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant has been among the first companies to monetize its AI investments in a big way. This is because Nvidia's chips are an essential tool for customers throughout their AI path -- from the training of models to the actual use of the technology to address real problems.And this demand for chips has helped push Nvidia's earnings to record levels. For example, in the latest full year, revenue rose 65% to $215 billion. And net income climbed to $120 billion. Though rivals exist, customers flock to Nvidia because its chips -- known as graphics processing units (GPUs) -- offer the fastest speed around. Speed is an important advantage because it favors efficiency and allows a customer to bring its AI projects to commercialization sooner -- and both of these elements may reduce total costs over time.Nvidia stock clearly is a great stock to own, but now the question is: When should you actually make the purchase? Should you pick up the shares ahead of a potential catalyst on June 24? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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