NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.03.2026 12:10:00

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before March 16?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a clear winner for investors over the past few years, delivering both earnings and stock performance. This is thanks to the company's wise shift several years ago into what has become a potentially game-changing industry: artificial intelligence (AI).The tech giant is the world's top designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), the powerful chips driving the development and use of AI. Nvidia's are the fastest around, and though their price tag is higher than rivals', their efficiency may lead to significant cost savings over time.All of this has fueled record earnings over the past few years, with revenue reaching a new high of $215 billion in the latest full year. The stock price has followed, rising more than 600% over three years. But with the AI boom in its early stages, there still may be a lot to gain by owning Nvidia stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten