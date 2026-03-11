NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
11.03.2026 12:10:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before March 16?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a clear winner for investors over the past few years, delivering both earnings and stock performance. This is thanks to the company's wise shift several years ago into what has become a potentially game-changing industry: artificial intelligence (AI).The tech giant is the world's top designer of graphics processing units (GPUs), the powerful chips driving the development and use of AI. Nvidia's are the fastest around, and though their price tag is higher than rivals', their efficiency may lead to significant cost savings over time.All of this has fueled record earnings over the past few years, with revenue reaching a new high of $215 billion in the latest full year. The stock price has followed, rising more than 600% over three years. But with the AI boom in its early stages, there still may be a lot to gain by owning Nvidia stock. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
