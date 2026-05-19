NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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19.05.2026 19:51:10
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before May 20? History Offers a Startling Conclusion.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is arguably the most highly watched technology stock on the market. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the gold standard for artificial intelligence (AI), making it a bellwether of the AI boom.As such, all eyes will be on Nvidia when the company reports the results of its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended April 27) after the market close on Wednesday. Investors are keen to know what the stock will do in the aftermath of this crucial financial report, as it will provide insight into the ongoing adoption of AI. Furthermore, some want to know if now is a good time to buy the stock ahead of the company's earnings release. History offers a startling answer for investors who are asking the right question.Let's review the company's recent results, expectations going into the report, and what history says about the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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07:00
|Is Nvidia too big to fail? (Financial Times)
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06:01
|Ausblick: NVIDIA veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.05.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels zurück (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite gibt letztendlich nach (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones fällt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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19.05.26
|MÄRKTE USA/Leichter - Zurückhaltung vor Nvidia-Zahlen und Fed-Protokoll (Dow Jones)
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19.05.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch: Analysten überbieten sich vor Zahlen mit Zuversicht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|14.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|14.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|14.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|07.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.03.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|191,72
|1,15%