NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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19.05.2026 19:51:10

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before May 20? History Offers a Startling Conclusion.

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is arguably the most highly watched technology stock on the market. The company's graphics processing units (GPUs) have become the gold standard for artificial intelligence (AI), making it a bellwether of the AI boom.As such, all eyes will be on Nvidia when the company reports the results of its fiscal 2027 first quarter (ended April 27) after the market close on Wednesday. Investors are keen to know what the stock will do in the aftermath of this crucial financial report, as it will provide insight into the ongoing adoption of AI. Furthermore, some want to know if now is a good time to buy the stock ahead of the company's earnings release. History offers a startling answer for investors who are asking the right question.Let's review the company's recent results, expectations going into the report, and what history says about the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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