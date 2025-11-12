NOV Aktie

WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034

12.11.2025 19:28:00

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Nov. 19?

In the hot field of artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is arguably the king of the mountain. Its stellar AI-driven sales growth has been holding Wall Street's attention for several years now, but its blockbuster deals in 2025 are once again redefining its role in the AI ecosystem.So it's no surprise Nvidia shares were up 40% this year through the week ending Nov. 7. The company broke a market cap record by being the first to surpass $4 trillion in July, then hit another big milestone a few months later by being the first to exceed $5 trillion.Nvidia is an extraordinary company navigating extraordinary times, given the impact of AI across industries. But does it make sense to buy shares before it announces its fiscal third-quarter results on Nov. 19? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
