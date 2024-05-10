|
10.05.2024 09:45:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before the AI Chipmaker Reports Earnings on May 22?
The launch of generative artificial intelligence (AI) application ChatGPT whipped Wall Street into a frenzy in late 2022. While the generative AI revolution is still in its early stages, chipmaker Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has already been a big winner.Nvidia was the best-performing stock in the S&P 500 last year, primarily because interest in AI drove unprecedented demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs). Shares have now advanced 510% since the beginning of 2023, but there's a possible inflection point on the horizon.Nvidia will announce first-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 22, at 5 p.m. ET. For context, the stock surged 16% following its exceptional fourth-quarter financial report, and shareholders are undoubtedly hoping for an encore performance. However, Wall Street analysts have particularly high expectations this time around.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!