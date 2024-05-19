|
19.05.2024 11:17:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Before Wednesday?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the undisputed beneficiary of recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI). Since early last year, the adoption of AI has spread like wildfire, fueled by Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs). The company will face a key hurdle when it reports its first-quarter earnings after the market close on Wednesday, and Wall Street will be sitting on the edge of its seat to parse the results.The stock has gained an incredible 548% since the start of last year (as of this writing), fueled by strong and accelerating demand for AI. Nvidia has been the unofficial standard bearer of the AI revolution, but investors are beginning to wonder if the trend can continue at its recent breakneck pace.With the scene set, should investors buy Nvidia stock before its highly anticipated first-quarter report? Let's examine the available evidence.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
