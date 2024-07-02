Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
02.07.2024 11:50:00

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Hand Over Fist After Its Post-Stock-Split Pullback?

Most investors would be happy with a stock that doubled in five years. They'd likely be ecstatic about a stock that tripled during the same period. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has skyrocketed more than 30x over the last five years. I'm unsure what emotion adequately describes how investors feel about this phenomenal return.Some expected Nvidia's remarkable momentum to accelerate after the company's 10-for-1 stock split conducted following the market close on June 7. And it did -- for a few days. However, shares have since fallen and are now down close to 8% from their high. So should you buy Nvidia after its post-stock-split pullback?No one ever knows for sure when a stock declines if it's the beginning of a major extended downturn or only a short, temporary dip. That's true with Nvidia in this case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

