Should You Buy Nvidia Stock in October? What Its Decade-Low Valuation Signals

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the "go-to" stock for investors looking for an artificial intelligence (AI) win. The company has built a massive business that revolves around this high-growth industry, offering chips, complete systems, enterprise software, and more. All of this has translated into explosive revenue growth -- and the stock price has climbed in lockstep during most of this journey.

This year, Nvidia stock is still on the rise, but momentum has slowed amid investors' concerns about inflation and geopolitical problems. These worries often weigh on demand for growth-oriented stocks like Nvidia and other AI players as they depend on a strong economy. At the same time, some investors have also questioned the pace of investment in AI infrastructure and worry that any slowdown could be bad news for Nvidia.

Considering the full picture, should you buy Nvidia stock in October? Here's what its decade-low valuation signals.

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