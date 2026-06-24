NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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24.06.2026 09:02:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock Right Now? A Compelling Answer Is Hiding in Plain Sight.
Ask investors about the most influential stock of the past several years, and many would respond with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company's state-of-the-art processors have taken artificial intelligence (AI) to the next level, propelling its revenue and profits into the stratosphere. Consider this: Since the AI revolution kicked off in earnest in early 2023, Nvidia's revenue has surged 1,250%, driving its net income up over 4,000%. The company's incredible financial results have driven its share price up 1,280% -- and many experts believe that there's more upside ahead. However, the specter of uncertainty regarding AI adoption, rising competition, and concerns about valuations in general have weighed on AI stocks, and Nvidia is no different. The stock is currently down 14% from its recent highs and trailing both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite (as I write this) in 2026.With that as a backdrop, should investors buy Nvidia stock? A review of the available evidence provides a compelling answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
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23.06.26
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|Börse New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Dienstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|08.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|UBS AG
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.05.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.11.24
|NVIDIA Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|177,72
|0,97%