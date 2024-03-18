18.03.2024 11:06:00

Should You Buy Nvidia Stock This Week?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has climbed a mind-blowing 80% since the start of the year as the company's earnings continue to reach record levels -- and all this is thanks to its dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. The tech giant holds more than an 80% share and sells a broad portfolio of products and services to power AI projects.The secret of Nvidia's success is simple: The company sells the fastest chip around. Today, this is the H100 graphics processing unit (GPU), but Nvidia is set to launch new products in the months and years ahead as it pours investment into research and development (R&D). The company's R&D spending rose 18% last year to $8.6 billion.All this means Nvidia's share price performance may be far from over -- and this week in particular, it may get a boost. Nvidia's holding its GTC AI Conference from Monday through Thursday, featuring a keynote speech by CEO Jensen Huang and more than 900 sessions involving industry experts. This is the first time the conference is being held in person since prior to the pandemic, so excitement is brewing. Should you rush to buy Nvidia stock this week to get in on the action? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

22.02.24 NVIDIA Kaufen DZ BANK
22.02.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
22.02.24 NVIDIA Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.02.24 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
13.02.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 828,30 2,54% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Start der Woche der Notenbanken: ATX freundlich -- DAX mit kleinen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Montag etwas über seinem Freitagsschluss, während es beim deutschen Leitindex nach oben geht. Zum Wochenstart bewegeten sich die asiatischen Indizes aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen