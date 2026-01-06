NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
06.01.2026 09:02:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock to Kick Off 2026?
Last year was something of a roller-coaster ride for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors. The stock continued the bull run that began back in early 2023 when the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) became the gold standard for running artificial intelligence (AI) applications in data centers. Despite fears of rising competition, Nvidia closed out 2025 in strong fashion, gaining 39% for the year, more than twice the 16% increase for the S&P 500.However, investors are looking to the future and asking the quintessential investing question. In the wake of the company's strong performance in recent years, is it too late to buy Nvidia stock as we head into 2026? Let's examine the available evidence to see what it reveals.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
