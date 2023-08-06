|
06.08.2023 16:30:00
Should You Buy One of Cathie Wood's Top AI Stocks?
Cathie Wood's Ark exchange-traded funds (ETFs) hold positions in some of the world's most cutting-edge companies. However, there are some companies she has incredibly high conviction in, and in which her funds own significant stakes. Ark's largest holding is Tesla, the EV maker known for utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in its autonomous driving software. But its fourth-largest holding is a much lesser-known AI-centric company: UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Overall, Ark Invest ETFs own nearly 10% of UiPath stock worth more than $800 million. Should you follow Wood's lead into this AI investment?UiPath is in the business of taking repetitive tasks and automating them via robotic process automation (RPA). While some may be concerned that robots are taking people's jobs, it shouldn't be framed that way. Eliminating repetitive tasks that can easily be automated frees employees up to do more creative and innovative things that robots cannot -- tasks that can boost a company over the long term.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 185,00
|0,69%