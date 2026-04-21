Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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21.04.2026 16:12:20
Should You Buy or Sell Apple Stock After Legendary CEO Tim Cook Steps Down?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) had some big news to announce on April 20: CEO Tim Cook is stepping down. This is a big deal because Cook took over the CEO role in 2011, and Apple's performance during his leadership was nothing short of impressive. Cook assumed the CEO position on Aug. 24, 2011. Since then, the stock has risen nearly 2,000%. There's not an investor out there who wouldn't be satisfied with those returns, and Cook will be revered for his leadership.On Sept. 1, Apple will get its new CEO. But is the stock worth holding onto after Cook leaves the corner office?Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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