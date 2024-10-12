|
12.10.2024 17:41:00
Should You Buy or Sell Nvidia Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the best-performing stocks on the market over the past two years, and the catalysts that drove it higher are still present. But after its strong run-up, is Nvidia stock still a smart buy at its current level, or would those who hold shares be advised to sell and take some profits?There are valid arguments for both views.Nvidia's rise has been directly tied to the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. Its primary products are graphics processing units (GPUs) -- parallel processors that excel at handling large and complex computing tasks that are easily broken down into many smaller ones that can be handled independently and simultaneously. Connect GPUs in clusters and you end up with a computing platform that can process certain types of incredibly complex workloads at blistering speeds -- and these are just the sorts of workloads that AI systems create.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
