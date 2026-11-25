Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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25.11.2026 10:29:02
Should You Buy Oracle Stock After Its 53% Collapse? The Answer Might Shock You.
The stock market is in the throes of a steep correction right now. The technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 index closed 19.8% below its record high last Friday, so it's flirting with bear market territory.
But Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) stock has plummeted by an even steeper 53% from its peak. The company has taken on a substantial amount of debt to build artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, and investors are increasingly worried this infrastructure won't be as lucrative as initially thought.
Concerns are especially high following Jensen Huang's recent departure from Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The chip giant is one of the biggest investors in OpenAI, which has agreed to rent hundreds of billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure from Oracle. Huang was reinstated on Monday, but I predict the board of directors will place more guardrails over his ability to make decisions this time around, which could extend to how he allocates the company's resources.
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|23.11.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.11.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|Oracle Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.10.26
|Oracle Buy
|UBS AG
|29.10.26
|Oracle Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.10.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.09.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.08.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.06.26
|Oracle Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|61 750,00
|-5,87%
|Oracle Corp.
|95,73
|0,97%