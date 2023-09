Should You Buy Ozempic Maker Novo Nordisk Before Its Stock Split?

Diabetes drug Ozempic, along with its sibling product Wegovy, has provided a massive tailwind for Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) this year as people grab at weight loss options. The pharma stock has skyrocketed more than 40% higher so far in 2023. But Novo Nordisk's share price will soon decline -- for a good reason.The drugmaker has already conducted a 2-for-1 stock split of its class B shares listed on the Nasdaq Copenhagen exchange and it plans to conduct a similar split for its American depositary receipts (ADRs) listed on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 20. Should you buy the Ozempic maker before its ADR stock split? This won't be Novo Nordisk's first stock split. The company has split its shares four times over the last three decades. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel