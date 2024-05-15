|
15.05.2024 13:00:00
Should You Buy Palantir Stock After Its Post-Earnings Sell-off?
Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock fell sharply last week after the company released its latest earnings numbers. The company generated solid, double-digit growth and it even posted a profit for the sixth consecutive quarter. But despite the positives, investors still wanted more from the business. Is the market being a bit harsh on the data analytics company, and does the sell-off make Palantir a good stock to buy right now?An important measuring stick for any growth stock is how well it does versus analyst expectations. It's not just whether the business is improving, it's whether it's doing so in line with what Wall Street is expecting, as those expectations would technically be priced into the stock's valuation. A beat, however, would suggest the business is doing better. And normally, that's enough to drum up some bullishness.For the first quarter, which ended on March 31, Palantir didn't disappoint on its top and bottom lines. Revenue of $634 million came in higher than expectations of $625 million. And adjusted earnings per share of $0.08 matched up with Wall Street's projections as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantirmehr Nachrichten
|
07.05.24
|Palantir kann Umsatz und Ergebnis steigern: Palantir-Aktie trotzdem deutlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
07.05.24
|Chart des Tages: Palantir enttäuscht mit Prognose - Aktie bricht ein (Handelsblatt)
|
06.05.24
|Ausblick: Palantir legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
02.05.24
|Profiteure des Datacenter-Boom und News von Apple bis Palantir - Calling USA (NewsTool)
|
21.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Palantir präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
06.02.24
|Palantir-Aktie legt zweistellig zu: Umsatzerwartungen übertroffen (finanzen.at)
|
04.02.24
|Ausblick: Palantir stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Palantir legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)