Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
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31.07.2026 21:40:54
Should You Buy Palantir Stock Below $125? Here's My Honest Take.
There have been massive gyrations in the stock market this year, despite the S&P 500 index still sitting close to all-time highs. For example, previously soaring Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is down 41% from its highs, entering a deep drawdown and recently falling below $125.The artificial intelligence (AI) software analytics platform continues to grow its business at an impressive clip, with solid margin expansion. Does that mean you should buy the dip in the stock today at these cheaper levels? The answer is clear when you look at the numbers.Through the software it provides to the United States government and large businesses, Palantir has become a massive revenue driver in recent years. It is one of the premier deployers of AI software for enterprises, and today, every executive suite wants to accelerate into the AI age.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Palantir
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