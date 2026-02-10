Palantir Aktie

Palantir

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

10.02.2026 10:44:00

Should You Buy Palantir Stock Hand Over Fist After Its Sell-Off?

Charles Dickens opened his novel A Tale of Two Cities with a classic line, "It was the best of times; it was the worst of times." Last week was downright Dickensian for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR).The artificial intelligence (AI) software company reported mind-boggling four-quarter results following the market close on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026. By the end of the week, though, Palantir's stock was down roughly 8%. A whopping $28 billion in market cap evaporated. Investors now have a key question to answer: Should you buy Palantir stock hand over fist after its steep sell-off?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
