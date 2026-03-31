Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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01.04.2026 01:43:00

Should You Buy Palantir Stock While the Pentagon Is Increasing Spending?

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as a major beneficiary of rising U.S. defense spending. However, investors need to assess this opportunity in the context of the company's valuation. Congress has already approved a $901 billion U.S. military budget for 2026. Additionally, the Pentagon is seeking around $200 billion in supplemental funding amid the ongoing Iran conflict.Importantly, the Pentagon plans to allocate over $153 billion toward modernization initiatives in 2026, including new ships, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, and advanced weapons. This shift in spending directly benefits data analytics and enterprise AI player Palantir.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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