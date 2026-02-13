Palo Alto Networks Aktie
WKN DE: A1JZ0Q / ISIN: US6974351057
|
13.02.2026 20:55:30
Should You Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock Before Earnings?
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), one of the world's largest cybersecurity companies with more than 80,000 enterprise customers, will post its next earnings release on Feb. 17. Let's review its business model and see whether its stock is worth buying right now.Image source: Getty Images.Palo Alto splits its ecosystem into three main platforms: Strata, for on-site network security services; Prisma, for cloud-based security services; and Cortex, for AI-powered threat detection tools. Most of its recent growth has been driven by Prisma and Cortex, which it refers to as its "next-gen security" (NGS) services. It also recently acquired CyberArk, which protects companies against internal threats through its privileged access management (PAM) tools.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
