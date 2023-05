Should You Buy Paramount Global Before It Rallies?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

When Warren Buffett's companies buy a new stock, many regular investors follow suit. Why shouldn't you walk in the footsteps of the investing genius who built Berkshire Hathaway into the massive conglomerate it is today?Therefore, when Berkshire picked up 94 million shares of filmed entertainment studio Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A) over the last five quarters, many copied the idea or at least took a second look at Paramount's stock, albeit with a raised eyebrow or two. Buffett is not in the habit of explaining his investment theses in great detail, because Berkshire Hathaway isn't in the business of offering financial advice for free.And the Paramount pick didn't make a ton of sense at first. The company may be a household name, but it was never a true blue chip titan in a cash-cow industry with a business moat a mile wide, like the companies you'll normally see in Buffett's portfolio.Continue reading