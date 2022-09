Should You Buy PayPal or This European Payment Company?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Payment processing is a lucrative business. By skimming a little off the top of each payment, companies in this field provide themselves with a nearly never-ending revenue stream, making them potentially fantastic investments.PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) was one of the first digital payment processors and has risen to become the go-to system for many consumers. However, the business and stock have both fallen on hard times after having multiple great years. Investors may wonder if PayPal is still a good investment in the payments space and if there are better ones out there. One name that pops up as a potentially better investment is Adyen (ENXTAM: ADYEN).While these two don't operate in the same payment processing segment, they're both in the industry. So let's find out if investors should stick with PayPal, or if Adyen is a better pick.