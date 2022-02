Should You Buy PayPal Stock on the Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors who sold their PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares last year because they were worried about the impending split from eBay are probably feeling pretty good at the moment. PayPal stock is tumbling in response to forward-looking guidance that was slightly below expectations. The stock was down more than 24% as of 10:29 a.m. ET on Wednesday.Should investors scoop up shares of this former stock market darling off the floor or is it still too risky? Here's what you should know. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading