Should You Buy Peloton Stock Hand Over Fist With $1,000 in 2024?

While the Nasdaq Composite Index had a remarkable 2023, rising 43% last year, there were many stocks that completely missed out on the broad market rally.Take Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON), the troubled connected-fitness company that saw its share price decline 23% last year. And down 5% year to date, shares continue to underperform. Investors looking for a bargain-basement deal might be eyeing Peloton as a potential opportunity Should you buy this consumer discretionary stock hand over fist with $1,000 in 2024? Here's what investors need to know. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel