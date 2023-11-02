|
02.11.2023 11:23:00
Should You Buy Physicians Realty Trust Before It Merges With Healthpeak?
Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) investors woke up to some surprising news recently. The real estate investment trust (REIT) will merge with Healthpeak (NYSE: PEAK) in an all-stock transaction.At first glance, this looks like a much better deal for Healthpeak shareholders than Physicians Realty Trust shareholders. The deal could be completed in the first half of 2024, and when it does, each share of Physicians Realty Trust will convert into 0.674 newly minted Healthpeak shares.The combined company will retain the Healthpeak name and trade under the symbol DOC. Physicians Realty Trust shareholders will own 23% of the combined company, and Healthpeak shareholders will own the rest.
