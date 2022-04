Should You Buy Plug Power on Today's News?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors who at one time had high expectations of growth for hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) didn't stick around to see its multi-year growth plan play out. The company's stock traded over $70 per share at its peak in early 2021, valuing the alternative energy name with a market cap of about $36 billion.That valuation has now been more than cut in half with the stock closing yesterday's trading at $25.55 per share. But the stock is popping today, as Plug's hydrogen growth investments are beginning to pay off. The company announced today it has a new agreement with Walmart to supply the retailer with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day to fuel the material-handling trucks it uses at fulfillment and distribution centers. Image source: Plug Power.