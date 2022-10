Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Joe Biden committed to taking specific actions related to cannabis in his 2020 presidential campaign. His second year in office is nearly over. And the president has now at least partially delivered on his cannabis campaign promises.On Thursday, President Biden announced pardons for all individuals with prior federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. He urged governors to follow his lead by issuing pardons for similar state offenses. Biden also directed Attorney General Merrick Garland and Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) Xavier Becerra to review how marijuana is scheduled under the Controlled Substances Act. Advocates of cannabis reform cheered this news. But should you buy pot stocks after Biden's big marijuana moves?