Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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03.10.2026 15:15:00
Should You Buy Pre-IPO Anthropic Shares Before November?
The leading AI lab, Anthropic, is now expected to begin marketing its initial public offering (IPO) in November 2026, after pushing back its plans to debut in October. If the listing reaches the $2 trillion valuation some investors have floated, it could be one of the largest IPOs ever. Given the extreme hype surrounding the company's AI models and the high degree of hype about AI generally right now, it's a surprise to nobody that investors everywhere are clamoring to get exposure to Anthropic in any way that they can.
One of the more exotic ways to get that exposure is via a pre-IPO synthetic perpetual futures instrument, such as those listed on the Hyperliquid (CRYPTO: HYPE) platform. Space Exploration Technologies also had pre-IPO perps on Hyperliquid before its debut on the market. Should investors be lining up to buy those perpetual contracts before the big IPO day itself?
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