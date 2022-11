Should You Buy Puts on Carvana Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this episode, Motley Fool Contributor, Connor Allen, breaks down Carvana 's (NYSE: CVNA) future -- which does not look good. Its weak balance sheet combined with a high cash burn displayed in its most recent earnings report has put this company in a precarious position. Buying puts might be the best way to benefit from this stock. *Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Nov. 11, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 15, 2022.Continue reading