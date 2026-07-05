Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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05.07.2026 12:25:00
Should You Buy QQQ While Tech Stocks Are Still Near Their All-Time Highs?
Although there has been heightened volatility recently, the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ) has been a strong performer, producing a fantastic total return of 111% in the past five years (as of July 2). The market is clearly enamored with innovative businesses that benefit from various secular trends, which can lead to outsize growth potential in the future.Should you buy this exchange-traded fund (ETF) while technology stocks are still near all-time highs? Here's how investors should view this situation.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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