Rivian Automotive Aktie
WKN DE: A3C47B / ISIN: US76954A1034
|
21.01.2026 00:29:00
Should You Buy Rivian Automotive Stock While It's Below $17?
The automotive world is changing. Out are the legacy gasoline-powered vehicles. In are electric motors and autonomous driving systems, leading to disruption from new car manufacturers -- especially from China -- as well as self-driving technology from the likes of Alphabet's Waymo and Tesla. One company aiming straight at both these markets is Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN).A fallen angel from the 2021 bull market, Rivian stock is down 90% from its all-time highs, driven by its heavy cash burn and failure to significantly grow its vehicle output. However, the company is making large investments into software, has a funding partnership with Volkswagen, and is about to launch a new, cheaper vehicle this calendar year.Does that make Rivian stock a buy-the-dip candidate below $17?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
