Should You Buy Rivian Stock Now Before It's Too Late?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) debuted with a lot of fanfare on the Nasdaq stock exchange last year, with the company raising $13.7 billion in proceeds from its initial public offering (IPO). By the end of November, the electric vehicle (EV) stock was commanding a market capitalization of a whopping $127 billion.Cut to today, and Rivian's market cap is just about $25.6 billion. The stock has been pummeled this year, and rightly so: Investors have had plenty of concerns, including Rivian's inability to produce its flagship R1T pickup truck at scale.Rivian's CEO, R.J. Scaringe, is now trying to reassure investors about the company's prospects, as evidenced by his latest letter to them. On June 6, Rivian held its first annual shareholder meeting since going public, and in his letter to shareholders, Scaringe highlighted the four key areas where the company is "hyper-focused" now:Continue reading