Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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30.07.2026 14:05:00
Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?
Since the IPO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), space-related stocks, including Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), have tumbled. Rocket Lab's slide may come to a grinding halt on the back of a lucrative new deal with the U.S. Space Force. Should investors jump on board? On July 27, Rocket Lab announced a $266 million contract with the Space Force's Rocket Systems Launch Program. The government award covers 12 suborbital missions, with the option for up to six more, flown mostly from a new launch site in Kodiak, Alaska. Rocket Lab's revenue keeps on climbing. The end-to-end space company finished 2025 with $602 million in revenue and more than $2 billion in its backlog as of the first quarter of 2026. Rocket Lab is also close to launching its reusable medium-lift rocket, Neutron. If Neutron is successful, it poses a direct challenge to SpaceX's launch dominance. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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