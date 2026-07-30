Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie

Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.07.2026 14:05:00

Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

Since the IPO of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), space-related stocks, including Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB), have tumbled. Rocket Lab's slide may come to a grinding halt on the back of a lucrative new deal with the U.S. Space Force. Should investors jump on board? On July 27, Rocket Lab announced a $266 million contract with the Space Force's Rocket Systems Launch Program. The government award covers 12 suborbital missions, with the option for up to six more, flown mostly from a new launch site in Kodiak, Alaska. Rocket Lab's revenue keeps on climbing. The end-to-end space company finished 2025 with $602 million in revenue and more than $2 billion in its backlog as of the first quarter of 2026. Rocket Lab is also close to launching its reusable medium-lift rocket, Neutron. If Neutron is successful, it poses a direct challenge to SpaceX's launch dominance. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten