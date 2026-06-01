Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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01.06.2026 18:05:00
Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock Ahead of the SpaceX IPO?
The much-anticipated SpaceX initial public offering is scheduled for June, and it's gearing up to break records as the largest IPO ever. This event is drawing unprecedented attention from investors as interest turns toward the budding space economy.As the largest rocket launch provider in the U.S., SpaceX is setting the stage, but it's not alone. Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has positioned itself as a formidable competitor in the launch services business and is the second-most-used launch company in the U.S. today.Rocket Lab has built an end-to-end space business, spanning launch services, space components, and system management. As its backlog continues to grow, is now the perfect time to buy Rocket Lab?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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