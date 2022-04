Should You Buy Roku on the Netflix Earnings Dip?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Huge news reverberated across the financial world last week when Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) released a disappointing first-quarter 2022 earnings report. The video streamer lost subscribers for the first time in many years, sending the stock down almost 40% in the past week. This sell-off bled into other consumer internet and connected TV (CTV) stocks, including the CTV platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU). Roku's stock is down 6% in the last week, 20% in the last month, and over 70% in 12 months. However, investors may have the wrong thinking about Roku as Netflix's weakened position could actually strengthen Roku's financial prospects. Should you buy Roku stock on the recent Netflix dip? Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading