Caribbean Holdings International Aktie
ISIN: US1444561005
|
24.07.2026 20:43:00
Should You Buy Royal Caribbean Stock Before July 28?
The cruise industry has rebounded nicely post-pandemic, but Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL) stock is up just over 1% in 2026. With the second-quarter release imminent, should you buy the stock now?The first-quarter results were great for Royal Caribbean. The cruise liner posted north of $4.5 billion in revenue, and its adjusted earnings per share soundly beat Wall Street's expectations. The second quarter should be much of the same, as bookings and margins remain high. The cost of fuel and shrinking consumer discretionary spending are the biggest threats to another great quarter and year for Royal Caribbean. The company also has a substantial level of debt, with nearly $20 billion in long-term liabilities. But as long as consumer spending and demand keep this current pace, Royal Caribbean will remain an industry leader. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!