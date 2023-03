Should You Buy Sabra Health Care REIT for Its 10% Dividend Yield?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you collect a 10% dividend, that can be a great way to boost your gains from a stock. Even in a down year on the markets, it can put you in a position where you earn a positive return. But such a high yield often comes with risks, and dividend payments are never a guarantee.Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) offers a yield of 10% right now. Is it too good to be true, or could this be an underrated dividend stock to add to your portfolio?Sabra Health is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of more than 400 properties, including senior housing, behavioral health, skilled nursing, and other facilities. Healthcare can be a relatively safe place for a REIT to invest in, certainly more so than retail or residential housing where challenging economic conditions may have a greater impact on those tenants.