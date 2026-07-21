Western Digital Aktie
WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055
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21.07.2026 19:15:00
Should You Buy Sandisk Stock Before Aug. 5? (Hint: It Soared After the Past 2 Earnings Reports)
Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has had an unbelievable growth story this year. It was spun off from Western Digital in February 2025 in a fairly low-key restructuring, but by October, it had shot up, ending the year with a 650% gain. It has only continued to rise, and it's now up 3,810% since the spinoff.The stock has soared after every one of the four earnings reports it has already posted, especially the last one. However, it's down 36% over the past month, trading around the price it was before the previous earnings report in May.Should you buy Sandisk stock before fourth-quarter earnings results are released on Aug. 5?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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