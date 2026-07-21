Western Digital Aktie

Western Digital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863060 / ISIN: US9581021055

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.07.2026 19:15:00

Should You Buy Sandisk Stock Before Aug. 5? (Hint: It Soared After the Past 2 Earnings Reports)

Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK) has had an unbelievable growth story this year. It was spun off from Western Digital in February 2025 in a fairly low-key restructuring, but by October, it had shot up, ending the year with a 650% gain. It has only continued to rise, and it's now up 3,810% since the spinoff.The stock has soared after every one of the four earnings reports it has already posted, especially the last one. However, it's down 36% over the past month, trading around the price it was before the previous earnings report in May.Should you buy Sandisk stock before fourth-quarter earnings results are released on Aug. 5?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Western Digital Corp.

mehr Nachrichten