ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
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11.07.2026 14:30:00
Should You Buy ServiceNow Stock Before July 22?
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a tech powerhouse that serves more than 8,800 clients with workflow automation software. Its platform is growing quickly, but its stock is down 30% this year.Stocks can sometimes see significant share price movements in response to earnings results as investors and markets digest the company's latest updates. ServiceNow reports on July 22, and there could be a strong market reaction one way or another.Is now the time to buy the stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu ServiceNow Inc
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09.07.26
|S&P 500-Titel ServiceNow-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in ServiceNow von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ServiceNow legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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02.07.26