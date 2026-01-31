Intuitive Surgical Aktie
Should You Buy Shares of Intuitive Surgical In February?
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) ended 2025 on a strong note. The tech/healthcare company placed 532 of its da Vinci surgical robots in the fourth quarter, up from 493 in the final quarter of 2024. There are now 11,106 da Vinci systems operating around the world, up 12% from the previous year. But the big story isn't the robots.From a big-picture perspective, Intuitive Surgical makes the da Vinci surgical robotic system. So, the fact that it is selling more robots is good news. But when you dig in a little, you'll find that selling the actual surgical robot accounted for only around 25% of sales in 2025. That's not a fluke; da Vinci sales made up roughly 24% of the income statement's top line in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
