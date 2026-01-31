Intuitive Surgical Aktie

Intuitive Surgical für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888024 / ISIN: US46120E6023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
31.01.2026 23:04:00

Should You Buy Shares of Intuitive Surgical In February?

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) ended 2025 on a strong note. The tech/healthcare company placed 532 of its da Vinci surgical robots in the fourth quarter, up from 493 in the final quarter of 2024. There are now 11,106 da Vinci systems operating around the world, up 12% from the previous year. But the big story isn't the robots.From a big-picture perspective, Intuitive Surgical makes the da Vinci surgical robotic system. So, the fact that it is selling more robots is good news. But when you dig in a little, you'll find that selling the actual surgical robot accounted for only around 25% of sales in 2025. That's not a fluke; da Vinci sales made up roughly 24% of the income statement's top line in 2024.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Intuitive Surgical Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Intuitive Surgical Inc 424,55 0,13% Intuitive Surgical Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14:44 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13:23 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13:07 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
31.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.01.26 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen