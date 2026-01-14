UnitedHealth Aktie
WKN: 869561 / ISIN: US91324P1021
|
14.01.2026 05:10:00
Should You Buy Shares of UnitedHealth In January?
The S&P 500 marched on to its third consecutive annual gain in 2025, but one of the country's market leaders missed out on this momentum. I'm talking about UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), the U.S.' biggest health insurer. The company faced more than its share of headwinds, from the unexpected departure of its chief executive officer to a probe into its Medicare billing practices.UnitedHealth's earnings also suffered last year, as the company underestimated the rising cost of care and patients' increased use of services. All of this weighed on demand for the stock, and as a result, UnitedHealth shares finished the year with a 34% decline.But this healthcare giant hasn't been sitting still and instead has taken measures to address problems and generate results. Should you buy shares of UnitedHealth in January? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
