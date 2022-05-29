|
Should You Buy Snap Stock After It Crashed?
Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares tanked after the company warned investors that the current quarter was progressing worse than expected. The stock is now down 83% off its high. It's no surprise that folks are curious about buying Snap. It's common for a steep fall in valuation to attract value-conscious investors. Let's look closer at its prospect and consider if long-term investors should start buying shares of Snap. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
