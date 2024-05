Should You Buy Sony Before Its Stock Split?

Over the last few years, many large technology companies have chosen to split their stock. Notable examples include Amazon, Alphabet, Tesla, and Nvidia.However, more recently, a number of consumer goods businesses have also engaged in stock splits following sharp rises in share prices. Energy beverage maker Celsius and big-box retailer Walmart both did so within the last year. Fast-casual restaurant chain Chipotle Mexican Grill is on the verge of one, pending shareholder approval next month.During its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter report on May 14, Sony Group (NYSE: SONY) announced plans for a 5-for-1 stock split on Oct. 1. Shares of Sony's American depositary receipts (ADRs) will reflect the split-adjusted price.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel