SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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12.08.2026 10:35:00
Should You Buy SoundHound AI Stock After Its 67% Plunge? The Answer Might Surprise You.
The artificial intelligence (AI) boom has created a tremendous amount of value for investors over the last few years, but not every stock in this space has been a winner. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) stock, for example, soared to an all-time closing high of $24.23 in late 2024 but has since plummeted 67% to close at just $8 last Friday, Aug. 7.The company is a leading developer of conversational AI software, with a growing list of customers that includes some of the biggest names in hospitality, automotive manufacturing, financial services, and more. SoundHound stock is still trading at an elevated valuation despite its sharp decline, but that could change after the company completes a major strategic acquisition later this year, which will provide a substantial boost to its revenue.Should investors buy the stock today, or is there more downside ahead?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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05.08.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
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08.05.26
|SoundHound AI-Aktie in Rot: Verluste in Q1 trotz starkem Umsatzanstieg (finanzen.at)
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|SoundHound AI
|7,40
|-0,13%