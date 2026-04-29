SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
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29.04.2026 16:30:00
Should You Buy SoundHound AI Stock Before May 7?
Investing in a fast-growing business can be exciting, but it's important not to get too enamored with just a company's growth rate. An easy way for a company to expand its top line is to acquire other businesses. But what's ultimately most important for growth investors is how well the business is growing, organically, not just due to acquisitions. SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is a voice artificial intelligence (AI) company that has been relying on acquisitions to get bigger and more diversified. Investors, however, have been looking for more than just top-line growth from the business, which is indicative of its poor performance in recent months, as the stock is down around 64% from its 52-week high.On May 7, the company will report its first-quarter earnings for fiscal 2026, in what will inevitably be its latest test to show that it's going in the right direction. With its valuation relatively low, could now be a good time to buy SoundHound AI stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
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27.02.26
|SoundHound-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Analystenschätzungen im Schlussquartal übertroffen (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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24.02.26
|GNW-News: MWC 2026: SoundHound AI bringt Sales Assist-Agent auf den Markt und führt damit agentische KI im Echtzeit-Format im Einzelhandel ein (dpa-AFX)
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12.02.26