SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
15.02.2026 11:20:00
Should You Buy SoundHound AI Stock While It's Under $8?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) is an investable opportunity hiding in plain sight. It has already embedded its voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform in everyday life, handling restaurant orders, dinner reservations, and even parking searches.The use cases for a voice-powered AI assistant are massive, but the company's shares have gotten off to a rocky start this year, falling by 24% year to date, and down by about 65% from the 52-week high they touched in mid-October.Trading now below $8, is SoundHound AI stock a smart buy here, or would investors be better off sitting on the sidelines?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoundHound AI
|
12.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoundHound AI zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.11.25
|SoundHound-Aktie volatil: Anleger trotz Umsatzsprung nicht überzeugt (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|Ausblick: SoundHound AI gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
08.10.25
|GNW-News: Apivia Courtage führt mit der SoundHound-Plattform Amelia 7 agentische KI in seinen Kontaktzentren ein (dpa-AFX)