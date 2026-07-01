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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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01.07.2026 22:11:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Before It Joins the Nasdaq-100 On July 7?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) will join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7, after Nasdaq adjusted its rules to provide a "Fast Entry" option for eligible companies. Funds that track the Nasdaq-100, including the Invesco QQQ Trust, will need to buy SpaceX stock after market close on July 6.JPMorgan estimates that this could drive $4.3 billion in passive inflows into SpaceX. Considering SpaceX has a tiny float -- only about 4% -- that kind of investment may push the price up. Should you buy before then to take advantage?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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