Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
03.06.2026 10:03:00
Should You Buy SpaceX? Here's What History Says About Investing in an Elon Musk-Backed Company.
Elon Musk's SpaceX is set to potentially make history in a matter of weeks. The technology and industrial giant aims to launch a nearly $2 trillion initial public offering, which would represent the biggest IPO ever. A roadshow is set to begin in the coming days, and a Reuters report indicated that the actual IPO could be as early as June 12. IPOs aren't always easy for retail investors to access, but press reports say Musk aims to allot 30% of the shares to retail investors -- this is compared to about 5% to 10% in most IPOs. So the SpaceX launch stands out as a big opportunity for non-professional investors. Now, the question is: Should you participate in the IPO or even buy shares of SpaceX in its early days of trading? Before making any decisions, let's take a look at what history says about investing in an Elon Musk-backed company...Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!